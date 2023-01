Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainian freedom coin on display at the Bank of Latvia in Riga, Latvia, 26 January 2023.

Bank of Latvia has issued a silver collectors’ coin dedicated to Ukraine’s fight for freedom, designed by Ukrainian artist Sergiy Maidukov.

The proceeds gained from each sold “For the Freedom of Ukraine” coin will be donated to support Ukraine.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

