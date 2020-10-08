Photo Story: Bars in Brussels to close for one month after spike in virus cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A closed bar at Flagey Place in Brussels, Belgium, 08 October 2020.

Bars and cafes in Brussels have been ordered to close for one month from 08 October by local authorities after a spike in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the country.

Restaurants can remain open under certain conditions while cafes and the cafeterias of sports clubs, regardless of whether they serve alcohol or not, as well as party and event halls have to close..

Additionally, drinking alcohol in public will also be banned in the entire territory of the Brussels-Capital Region.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Like this: Like Loading...