Photo Story – Beckham stays in queue to pay his respects to late Queen Elizabeth

David Beckham had the chance to use a special access queue to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but he declined it, it has been reported. The Independent reports that Beckham has been praised widely for waiting 13 hours in the public queue to view the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall on Friday (16 September). He joined fellow mourners in the official queue at 2am and got through the night on a diet of “Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee and doughnuts”, he said.

The Photo – A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows former England footballer David Beckham attending the Lying-in-State of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 16 September 2022. The queen’s lying in state will last for four days, ending on the morning of the state funeral on the 19 September.

EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS

