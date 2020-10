Reading Time: < 1 minute

People attend the art installation ‘Ludwig van Beethoven – Ode To Joy’ by a German conceptual artist and sculptor Ottmar Hoerl at the VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) multifunctional exhibition center in Moscow, Russia.

About eighty smiling Beethoven statues are display in Moscow until 04 November 2020 as part of celebrations for the German composer Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

Via EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

