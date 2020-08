Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from the outdoor light shows during the Beijing International Light Festival at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China.

Daily life in Beijing is slowly returning to normal.

Some people have stopped using protective face masks outdoors or just wear them below a chin as the city recently further relaxed its coronavirus emergency rules by lifting the outdoor face mask order.

A woman visits outdoor light shows during the Beijing International Light Festival at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China.

A boy wearing a protective face mask visits outdoor light shows during the Beijing International Light Festival at the Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China.

Via EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Like this: Like Loading...