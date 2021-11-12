Preloader

Photo Story – Belarusian Polish Border Situation

Migrants cook on the fire in their camp at the Belarus-Polish border in the Grodno region, Belarus, 11 November 2021. Hundreds of refugees who want to obtain asylum in the European Union have been trapped at low temperatures for three days at the border.

VIA EPA-EFE/STR

