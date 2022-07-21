Photo Story: Belgium’s National Day celebrations in Brussels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

King Philippe (3-R) and Queen Mathilde (3-L) of Belgium, along with (L-R) Princess Eleonore, Prince Gabriel, Princess Elisabeth, the Duchess of Brabant, and Prince Emmanuel, leave after attending the ‘Te Deum’ mass at the St. Michael and St. Gudula Cathedral marking the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2022.

The Belgian National Day celebrated annually on 21 July marks the day that King Leopold I of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld took the oath as first king of the Belgians in 1831.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ