German chancellor Angela Merkel receives a flower bouquet on the occasion of her 67th birthday prior to the weekly meeting of the German Federal Cabinet, Berlin, Germany, 21 Jul 2021.

Angela Dorothea Merkel née Kasner was born on 17 July 1954. Merkel was born in Hamburg in then-West Germany, moving to East Germany as an infant when her father, a Lutheran clergyman, received a pastorate in Perleberg.

