Nepalese man poses for a picture during the ‘Sindoor Jatra’ festival as part of the Bisket Jatra festival in Thimi, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 April 2021. Thousands of Nepalese gathered to celebrate the Bisket Jatra festival despite government request for no gatherings of more than 25 persons due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo Story – Bisket Jatra festival in Nepal
