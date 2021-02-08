Photo Story: Bomb blast in Khogyani district (Nangarhar province), Afghanistan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide car bomb blast that targeted a police post on the outskirts of Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 07 February 2021.

At least one police officer was killed and two others injured in the incident. The Afghan conflict left more than 2,500 civilian casualties in the last quarter of 2020, with a significant increase in the use of explosive devices, according to the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).

EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

