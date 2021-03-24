Pakistan, Photo Story

Photo Story – Bombing in Pakistan

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a bomb blast near the Afghan border, in Chaman, Pakistan, 23 March 2021. At least three people were killed and 13 injured when a bomb planted near at prison, exploded in Chaman.

VIA EPA-EFE/AKHTAR GULFAM

