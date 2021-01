Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ancient Bourbon stone arch, the last testimony of the old Bourbon harbour, depicted in many paintings of the Neapolitan School, lies collapsed by the storms of the last days, on the sea front of Naples, Italy.

The storm that hit southern Italy in the last days, also caused considerable damage to the building in Via Partenope.

Via EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

Like this: Like Loading...