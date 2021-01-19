Photo Story: Brazil exceeds 210,000 deaths from Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dulcineia da Silva (L), 59, a nurse from the public health network and, Terezinha da Conceicao (R), 80, who lives in a shelter for a population in a situation of social vulnerability, are vaccinated in a symbolic act at the feet of the emblematic statue of Christ the Redeemer on the Corcovado hill, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 January 2021.

Brazil one of the countries most affected by COVID-19 in the world, exceeded the 210,000 victims mark precisely on the day the vaccination campaign began throughout the country.

EPA-EFE/FABIO MOTTA

