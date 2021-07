Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two crew members walk past a Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II combat aircraft of the US Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA 211) on the flight deck of the HMS Queen Elizabeth at the port of Limassol, Cyprus.

The Royal Navy’s flagship ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth’ is deployed in the Mediterranean from where British and US jets flew anti-ISIS strike missions.

Photo: EPA-EFE/KATIA CHRISTODOULOU