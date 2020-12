Reading Time: < 1 minute

People look at fresh fish for sale at an open-air fish market in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Bulgaria celebrates on 06 December Saint Nicholas, patron of fishermen, sailors and bankers. Traditional fish-based holiday dishes are prepared for the occasion.

A man arranges fish for sale at an open-air fish market in Sofia, Bulgaria.

A man prepares fish for sale at an open-air fish market in Sofia.

Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

