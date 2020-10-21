Photo Story: Burial complex in the necropolis of Saqqara in Egypt uncovered

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities showing part of the newly discovered ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt (issued 20 October 2020).

Archaeologists unearthed a new burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara that is reportedly containing over 80 sarcophagi believed to be 2,500 years ago.

The new discovery is announced almost two weeks after archaeologists unearthed 59 coffins from the necropolis in Saqqara.

Part of the newly-discovered ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly (C) and Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany (R) looking at one of the coffins discovered at an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.

One of the coffins discovered at an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly (L) inspecting the newly-discovered ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly (3-L), Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany (4-L) and secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (2-R) looking at one of the coffins discovered at an ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt.

Via EPA-EFE/ EGYPT TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES MINISTRY

