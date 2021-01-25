Photo Story: Bushfire in the Adelaide Hills, South Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a burnt roadside at an area off of Nicholls Road in Scott Creek where emergency services are trying to control a fire that originated in Cherry Gardens in the Adelaide Hills, east of Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 25 January 2021.

According to media reports, authorities warned that a bushfire in the Adelaide Hills is still out-of-control and that it is expected it will continue to burn in Scott Creek and the Mount Bold reservoir area for the next four to five days.

EPA-EFE/MORGAN SETTE

