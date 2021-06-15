Photo Story – Captain of the MV X-Press Pearl ship arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department in Sri lanka

Sri Lankan Prison guards escort arrested Captain of the burnt ship MV X-Press Pearl, Tyutkalo Vitaly (C) who is to be arraigned before the Colombo High Court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 June 2021. The Captain and Deputy Chief Engineer of MV X-Press Pearl were questioned by the Sri Lankan police after they were evacuated from the burning container cargo ship which caught fire on 20 May and instructed not to leave the country. After the Criminal Investigation Department took over the investigations they were further questioned and the Captain was arrested 14 June and brought before the Colombo High Court.
VIA EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE