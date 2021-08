Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Japan’s 2nd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters shows Panamanian-flagged cargo ship ‘Crimson Polaris’ off Hachinohe port in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The Crimson Polaris have broken in two and is spilling oil after it ran aground on 12 August. All the crew members have been rescued.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JAPAN COAST GUARD