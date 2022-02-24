Photo Story – Carnival begins in Trinidad and Tobago￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sherise Stewart plays ‘Miss Jolene’ in the preliminary election round of the King and Queen of Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2022, during a parade held at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 22 February 2022 (issued 23 February 2022). The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad has opted this year for the lineup of what is called ‘Flavor of Carnival,’ a combination of virtual and face-to-face events in spaces considered safe zones due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.



VIA EPA-EFE/Andrea De Silva