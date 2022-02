Reading Time: < 1 minute

A ‘felo’ (C) sit on a chair at a bar’s terrace during the ‘Entroido’ (Carnival) in Maceda, Ourense, northwestern Spain.

A ‘felo’ is a typical character of Maceda’s carnival. Carnival festivities are returning to Spain’s villages and cities, with restrictions in place due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, after being suspended the year before.

Via EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo DANJUMA