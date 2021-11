Reading Time: < 1 minute

Costumed revellers celebrate in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday 11 November 2021.

The German carnival, the so-called fifth season, starts each year on 11 November at 11:11 am and ends on Ash Wednesday of the following year.

The 11.11. is celebrated this year under Covid-19 conditions in place for attendance. In the carnival strongholds of Cologne and Duesseldorf, the coronavirus 2G rule applies, with only vaccinated and recovered people having access to the events.

Via EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL