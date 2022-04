Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Filipino Catholic from a parish youth council portraying Jesus Christ performs in the ‘Senakulo,’ a depiction of events in the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ in observance of Good Friday of Lent at a residential village in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 15 April 2022.

Filipino Catholics join other faithful around the world in observing Holy Week in the Lent season which runs from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

Via EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA