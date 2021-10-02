Photo Story – Celebrations for 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pigeons perch on the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature of Karnataka, in Bangalore, India 02 October 2021. India commemorates the 152nd birth anniversary of Indian lawyer Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi, on 02 October 2021.

EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV