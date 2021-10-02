Pigeons perch on the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature of Karnataka, in Bangalore, India 02 October 2021. India commemorates the 152nd birth anniversary of Indian lawyer Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, commonly known as Mahatma Gandhi, on 02 October 2021.
Photo Story – Celebrations for 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
Photo Story – Ecuador will accelerate pardons and repatriations due to prison overcrowdingCDE News2nd October 2021
-
Photo Story – Royal gardening and tree plantingCDE News2nd October 2021
-
Photo Story – COVID-19 pandemic in the Gaza StripCDE News2nd October 2021
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCDE News1st October 2021
-
-
Photo Story – Displaced Yemenis get food aid amid heightened food insecurity￼CDE News1st October 2021
-
Photo Story – Amazonia Exhibition by Sebastiao Salgado in Rome￼CDE News1st October 2021
-
-
Photo Story – National Day preparations in Beijing￼CDE News30th September 2021