Photo Story – Celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution

Greek Presidential Guards hoist the Greek flag in front of the Parthenon temple at Acropolis hill during a ceremony marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution (1821) in the presence of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens, Greece, 25 March 2021. Internationally acclaimed soprano Anastasia Zanni sang the Greek national anthem, and a celebratory liturgy. The anniversary events for the 200 years since the Revolution of 1821 are held with all formalities and the strict observance of all health protection measures against the coronavirus. Among the senior guests who will attend the events is the Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, the Prince of Wales, Charles, together with the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, the Minister of Defense of the French Republic, Florence Parly, as well as the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, together with his wife, Andri.

VIA EPA-EFE/VLACHOS ALEXANDROS

