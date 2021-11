Reading Time: < 1 minute

Princess Gabriella of Monaco (R) reaches out to touch the feathers on her brother’s helmet as Princess Caroline of Hanover (L) and Prince Jacques of Monaco (C) and other members of the family attend celebrations marking Monaco’s National Day at the Palace in Monaco, 19 November 2021.

Monaco’s Princess Charlene is resting for several weeks and avoiding public duties, including the principality’s national day celebrations, while she recovers from ill health.

Via EPA-EFE/ERIC GAILLARD