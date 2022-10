Reading Time: < 1 minute

The big sculpture ‘Celestial Sphere’ by Paul Manship after its renovation has returned to its place in front of the Palais des Nations at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 28 October 2022.

The over-all renovation of the Palais des Nations building with a budget of approximately 836.5 million Swiss Francs is expected to be finished in 2024.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

