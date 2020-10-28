Photo Story: Cemeteries in the Philippines to close due to coronavirus pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A family visits the grave site of a departed loved one at a cemetery in Caloocan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 28 October 2020.

The Philippine government ordered the closure of cemeteries, memorial parks and columbariums nationwide from 29 October to 04 November, including All Saints’ Day and All Souls’s Day which fall on 01 and 02 November, to prevent mass gatherings and possible transmission of the coronavirus disease.

The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday recorded 2,053 new coronavirus infections and 61 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 375,180 while deaths reached 7,114. The Philippines has the second most number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Via Reuter/ EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Like this: Like Loading...