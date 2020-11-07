Photo Story: Ceremony for the victims of knife attack in Nice

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica’s Priest Franklin Parmentier (R) carries a portrait of Vincent Loques during a ceremony on Saturday for the victims of the recent attack at Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica, in Nice, France.

Three people were killed on 29 October when a man carried out a knife attack inside the basilica.

Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica’s Priest Franklin Parmentier (R) pays a tribute in front of a portrait of Vincent Loques (C) during a ceremony for the victims of the recent attack at Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica, in Nice, France.

Via EPA-EFE/VALERY HACHE / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...