Photo Story: Ceremony for the victims of knife attack in Nice

Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica’s Priest Franklin Parmentier (R) carries a portrait of Vincent Loques during a ceremony on Saturday for the victims of the recent attack at Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica, in Nice, France.

Three people were killed on 29 October when a man carried out a knife attack inside the basilica.

Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica’s Priest Franklin Parmentier (R) pays a tribute in front of a portrait of Vincent Loques (C) during a ceremony for the victims of the recent attack at Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica, in Nice, France.

Via EPA-EFE/VALERY HACHE / POOL
