Photo Story: Change of government in Norway

Norway’s Solberg government meets King Harald (R) and Crown Prince Haakon (L) at the Palace in Oslo, Norway, 14 October 2021.

A minority coalition of the leftwing Labour Party and the rural Centre Party took power on Thursday after beating here the ruling Conservative-led government in last month’s election.

While climate change was a major issue debated during the campaign for parliament, Labour has said it wants to ensure any transition away from oil and gas, and the jobs it creates, towards green energy is a gradual one

L-R and around the table: Crown Prince Haakon, Minister of Education and Integration Guri Melby, Minister of Finance Jan Tore Sanner, Minister of Health Bent Hoie, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Torbjorn Roe Isaksen, Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen, Minister of Trade and Industry Iselin Nybo, Minister of Development Dag Inge Ulstein, Minister of Culture and Gender Equality Abid Raja, Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn, Ministerial Councilor Anne Nafstad Lyftingsmo, Minister of Fisheries Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, Oil – and Minister of Energy Tina Bru, Minister of Research and Higher Education Henrik Asheim, Minister of Transport Knut Arild Hareide, Minister of Local Government Nikolai Astrup , Minister of District and Digitalisation Linda Hofstad Helleland, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, Minister of Justice Monica Maeland, Minister of Agriculture and Food Olaug V. Bollestad, Prime Minister Erna Solberg and King Harald.

Via EPA-EFE/Haakon Mosvold Larsen