Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, on Monday 23 August 2021.

The popular traditional ceremony resumed at Buckingham Palace on 23 August 2021 after it was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Old Guard of Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards were replaced by the new Guard of 1st Battalion the Coldstream Guards.

Via EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA