Reading Time: < 1 minute

Handout photos made available by Georgian President’s Press Service shows Charles Michel, the president of the European Union Council (L) and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili (R) attending a news conference at Georgian president’s residence in Tbilisi, Georgia, 01 March 2021.

Michel is on a working visit to Georgia.

Charles Michel, the president of the European Union Council (L) walking with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili (R) at Georgian president’s residence in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Via EPA-EFE/GEORGIAN PRESIDENT’S PRESS SERVICE

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...