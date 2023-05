Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of the C919, China’s self-developed large passenger aircraft, getting ready for its first commercial flight in Shanghai, China, 28 May 2023.

C919 kicked off its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on Sunday, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market.

Via EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Ding Ting

