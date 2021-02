Reading Time: < 1 minute

Street vendors prepare grilled pigs to sell for the Chinese New Year celebrations at a market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 11 February 2021. Chinese people around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which marks the year of the Ox.

EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...