Confectioners repair some parts of the chocolate version of Pablo Picasso’s painting ‘Guernica’ in original size, made by around 40 confectioners from Euskal Gozogileak ‘Basque confectioners’ association using around 500 kilograms of chocolate, at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, France.

The Salon du Chocolat is a yearly trade fair for the international chocolate industry.

The 26th edition takes place in Paris on 28 October 2021.

Via EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra