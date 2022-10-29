Photo Story: Christies Singapore to auction first Tyrannosaurus Rex Skeleton in Asia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Installation crew members put together the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Shen the T. rex, ahead of a preview by auction house, Christie’s at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall in Singapore.

The skeleton of Shen the T-rex will be exhibited at the Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall in Singapore from 28-30 October before being auctioned at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 30 November.

The 1,400kg T-rex measuring 12.2 metres long, 4.6 metres high and 2.1 metres wide will be the first full Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil offered at an auction in Asia.

Via EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first