Photo Story: Christmas decoration in Brussels 23rd December 2020 Photos from the Grand Place square in Brussels, Belgium, decorated for the Christmas season. A Christmas tree is reflected in a puddle at the Grand Place square in Brussels, Belgium. Via EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET Belgium