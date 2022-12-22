Photo Story: Christmas decoration in Sofia 22nd December 202222nd December 20221 Min Read HomeNewsPhoto StoryPhoto Story: Christmas decoration in Sofia Reading Time: < 1 minute People take pictures of a Nativity scene showing the birth of Jesus Christ in Sofia, Bulgaria. Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... BulgariaChristmas Once you're here... Photo Story: The Christmas sand nativity scene in Gdansk Cde22nd December 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Harbin, China Cde20th December 2022 Photo Story: The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem Cde19th December 2022 Photo Story: Christmas decorations in Riga Cde19th December 2022 Photo Story: Kyiv’s Christmas tree Cde19th December 2022 Photo Story: Viva Frida Kahlo Immersive Exhibition opens in Lausanne Cde18th December 2022 Photo Story: Christmas preparations in Naples Cde18th December 2022 EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Singapore Cde18th December 2022 Photo Story: The Night at The Museum 2022 in Bangkok Cde17th December 2022