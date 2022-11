Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors stand in front of a projection on a tree stem during the opening of the Christmas Garden Berlin event at the Botanic Garden in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday evening.

From 16 November 2022 until 15 January 2023, parts of the Botanic Garden in Berlin are illuminated as a Christmas Garden event.

Via EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

