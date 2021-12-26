Photo Story: Christmas in Bangkok, Thailand

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A young girl looks at a statue of baby Jesus at a nativity scene following a Christmas day mass at a church in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although Thailand is a Buddhist country, Christmas is observed by the minority of Christians in the country who commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on 25 December.

As Thailand increases efforts to combat and try to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, with the recent surge of the Omicron variant, people are required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and holy water has been completely removed and replaced with hand sanitizer.

Via EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL