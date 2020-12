Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man walks through the empty decorated street during heavy fog and air pollution that cover Skopje valley, in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia.

Heating season, fog, smog and pollution put the capital Skopje on the list of the most polluted cities in the world. Poor air quality combined with the big number of newly infected people with COVID-19 disease complicates the health situation in the country.

Via EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

