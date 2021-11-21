Photo Story: Christmas Lights in Lisbon 21st November 202120th November 20211 Min Read HomePhoto StoryPhoto Story: Christmas Lights in Lisbon Reading Time: < 1 minute People walking around Christmas lights and decorations in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) ChristmasLisbonPortugal Share FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Once you're here... Photo Story: The Divine Comedy displayed on glass trash containers in Rome Cde21st November 2021 Two glass recycling containers painted as part of a new art project by GAU (Gallerie d’arte Urbana-Urban Art Galleries), in Rome. The project aims to tell the Divine Comed... Photo Story – Middle East Mourning Cde21st November 2021 Palestinians relatives of Isra Ekhzemiya mourn during her funeral at Qabatya village near the West Bank City of Jenin, 20 November 2021. According to medical sources, Isra was kil... Photo Story – DP World Tour – Dubai Cde21st November 2021 Sam Horsfield of England hits a shot from bunker during the final round of DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2021 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United ... Photo Story: Traditional Christmas Market in Gdansk Cde21st November 2021 People visit the traditional Christmas Market in Gdansk, northern Poland. The remarkable ambiance of the Gdansk Christmas Fair is characterised by streets marked out only f... EPA’s Eye In The Sky: : Oslo Norway Cde21st November 2021 Drone photo of the Christmas market 'Christmas in Winterland' in Spikersuppa in Oslo city centre, Norway. The Norwegian Parliament, Stortinget, is seen in the upper center ... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde20th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo... Photo Story: Demonstration against coronavirus measures in Vienna Cde20th November 2021 People take part in a demonstration against the measures of the Austrian government to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavi... Photo Story: The Christmas fair of San Gregorio Armeno in Naples reopens Cde20th November 2021 Crowd of tourists, almost all wearing protective face masks, in front of the art shops of the crib of San Gregorio Armeno where on Friday evening the 150th edition of the Chri... This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch Cde19th November 2021 Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...