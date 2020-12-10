Preloader

Photo Story: Christmas Lights in Lisbon

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Various photos of the Christmas lights in downtown Lisbon, Portugal.

A slow shutter speed picture of cars driving near Christmas lights in downtown Lisbon, Portugal.

Via EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
