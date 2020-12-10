Photo Story: Christmas Lights in Lisbon 10th December 202010th December 20201 Min Read HomePhoto StoryPhoto Story: Christmas Lights in Lisbon FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute Various photos of the Christmas lights in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. A slow shutter speed picture of cars driving near Christmas lights in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. Via EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Portugal Previous PostBritain says it’s back as it signs trade deal in Singapore Next PostStockholm appeals for help as COVID fills intensive care wards