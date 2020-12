Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man sets up a nativity scene at the Holy Rosary Church popular know Japmal Queen Church ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 December 2020.

Christmas is celebrated in Bangladesh where around 0.5 percent of the population are Christians in the Muslim-majority country.

A general view of the Holy Rosary Church popular know Japmal Queen Church ahead of Christmas in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Christmas decorative items are displayed at a shop for sale ahead of Christmas in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) dog squad team searches at the St. Mary’s Cathedral Church ahead of the Christmas celebrations in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Via EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Like this: Like Loading...