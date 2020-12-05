Photo Story: Christmas tree from Slovenia goes up in St. Peter’s Square

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The traditional Christmas tree is up in place in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

The Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square is from the southeastern region of Slovenia.

It weighs seven tons and is 75 years old. It was planted right after the end of WWII. The spruce tree is 30 meters tall, a number chosen to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the independence referendum held in the Republic of Slovenia.

This year’s traditional Nativity scene is donated by the Abruzzo town of Castelli, will feature ceramic figures.

Photos: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Like this: Like Loading...