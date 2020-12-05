Photo Story: Christmas tree from Slovenia goes up in St. Peter’s Square

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The traditional Christmas tree is up in place in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
The Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square is from the southeastern region of Slovenia.
It weighs seven tons and is 75 years old. It was planted right after the end of WWII. The spruce tree is 30 meters tall, a number chosen to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the independence referendum held in the Republic of Slovenia.
This year’s traditional Nativity scene is donated by the Abruzzo town of Castelli, will feature ceramic figures.