A nun looks on as a crane places a Christmas tree, a spruce of 28 meters high in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

This year’s red fir (Picea abies) comes from the Paganella area of the Dolomite mountains on the Italian border with Austria. It arrived in the Vatican accompanied by certification it was harvested according to a sustainable forestry project. It also came complete with handmade wooden Christmas decorations.

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI