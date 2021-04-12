A climber makes his way up the Great Window on a sunny day in Piaseczno, in the Krakow-Czestochowa Upland, south–central Poland, 11 April 2021. The Great Window is a group of limestone rocks located in Piaseczno. Temperatures in the Krakow-Czestochowa Upland reach around 15 degrees Celsius.
Photo Story – Climbing at Great Window in the Krakow Czestochowa Upland
