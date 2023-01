Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman uses a broom to remove icicles hanging from the roof of her house in Espinal, Navarra, Spain, 25 January 2023.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued an orange and yellow alert for the Pyrenees and Navarra respectively, amid cold temperatures that could drop up to -10 degrees Celsius.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JESUS DIGES

