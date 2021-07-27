Photo Story – Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A model walks the runway with a design by Colombian Diego Guarnizo during the ‘Mira de Nuevo’ (Look Again) catwalk for the Avon Foundation for Women, during the inaugural Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2021 fashion show, in Medellin, Colombia, 26 July 2021. After experiencing the pandemic with a completely virtual format and cold stagings, Medellin hosts the special edition Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2021, which is invigorated by the union of the two fairs and the return of the catwalks and physical events.

VIA EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.