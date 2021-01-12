Photo Story: Coming of Age Day in Japan amid coronavirus pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Young Japanese women dressed in colorful kimonos take selfies before a ceremony marking the Coming of Age Day at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, 11 January 2021.

Coming of Age Day celebrates all those who reached 20 years of age, which is considered adulthood in Japan. After Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency due to the pandemic in Tokyo and its three surrounding prefectures (Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba) on 07 January, many ceremonies have been canceled.

EPA-EFE/JIJI

Like this: Like Loading...